The GNU Project has released an updated version of their alternative to Vixie Cron from handling cron jobs. Today's Mcron 1.1 release is the first update to the project in several years.
GNU Mcron is written in GNU Guile and the Mcron 1.1 release now supports the Guile 2.2 update. The main new feature of this Mcron release is the job procedure now having a #:user keyword argument to allow specifying a different user that will run the given job.
GNU Mcron 1.1 also has bug fixes, including for properly cleaning up child processes. Overall though this is a relatively small update for GNU Mcron and still am not aware of many users of this particular GNU component. The v1.1 change details can be found via the release announcement.
