GNOME Shell + Mutter Begin Landing Graphene Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 16 October 2019 at 08:35 AM EDT. 11 Comments
GNOME --
In the newest development code of GNOME Shell and Mutter for GNOME 3.36, Graphene integration has begun to replace some elements of Clutter.

Graphene is a lightweight library that has been in development by GNOME's Emmanuele Bassi. Graphene -- not to be confused with several other software projects sharing similar names -- is intended as a very lightweight library providing graphics types and their relative API while avoiding any windowing system bits and other functionality with this layer just focused on providing speedy vector operations. Graphene has fast paths for SSE2, ARM NEON, GCC Vector extensions, and other optimizations for optimally dealing with graphic data types like matrices, vectors and points.

The Graphene code provides optional GObject integration but this library can be used outside of GNOME itself should any developers be interested for use by their own graphics code.

There has been Graphene patches for GNOME Shell and Mutter pending for over seven months and that initial code was merged this morning.

With part 1, various geometry/point/rectangle/vector Clutter objects are replaced with Graphene code. Ultimately this should provide for better performance around various graphic data type operations while also cleaning up some of GNOME's low-level code in the process. This initial integration is now in place for the initial GNOME 3.35/3.36 series though expect more Graphene improvements to come now that the initial support and dependency are in place.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME's Mutter 3.35.1 Fixes The Night Light Mode On Wayland
GNOME Shell & Mutter 3.34.1 Deliver On Their Prominent Fixes
GNOME 3.34.1 Released With Latest Fixes
GTK4 Now Allows More Efficient Usage With Its Vulkan Renderer
Flatpak 1.5 Released With Version Pinning, Self-Updates In Portals
Java Applications On GNOME Under Wayland Will Now Behave Better
Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
Red Hat's New Graphics Engineer Is A Longtime AMD/ATI Linux Developer
Firefox 71 Landing Wayland DMA-BUF Textures Support