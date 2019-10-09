GNOME Shell & Mutter 3.34.1 Deliver On Their Prominent Fixes
There weren't out in time for yesterday's formal GNOME 3.34.1 point release, but GNOME Shell and Mutter have out their prominent point releases today that are exciting on the correction front.

GNOME Shell 3.34.1 is heavy on the fixes. Prominent work there includes allowing the editing of app folder names, making menu animations more consistent, improving performance when enabling/disabling all extensions, fixing screen dimming on idle, crash fixes, and a variety of animation fixes. There is also the code for Wayland fullscreen compositing bypass and other fixes.

Mutter 3.34.1 meanwhile has a fix for Java applications on Wayland previously losing input focus, fixing the startup of X11 session services on Wayland, fixing screenshots and window animations when scaled, optimizing the blitting of untransformed offscreen stage views, various other scaling fixes, fixing the numlock state for the native back-end, several crash fixes, and various other fixes throughout.

For GNOME 3.34 users, these point releases are a big deal and great to have them in 3.34.1 as opposed to having to wait until GNOME 3.36 next March.
