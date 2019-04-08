GNOME Shell & Mutter 3.32.1 Released With Many Fixes
While missing the GNOME 3.32.1 point release that shipped last week, GNOME Shell and Mutter today experienced their 3.32.1 updates with a variety of fixes.

GNOME Shell 3.32.1 fixes avatar scaling on the login screen, fixes the Alt+Esc switcher, multiple desktop zoom fixes, supporting stick-to-finger workspace switch overview gestures, and a variety of other fixes and clean-ups.

Mutter 3.32.1 meanwhile has fixed the fallback App Menu on Wayland, fixed elogind support, touchscreen inputs on rotated displays should now work correctly, blurry wallpaper scaling has been addressed, improved power-saving handling, and a variety of other fixes were also addressed.

Following Mutter's 3.32.1 release, meanwhile, the developers have now hard-enforced a requirement that graphics drivers on the system either support OpenGL 2.1 or OpenGL ES 2.0 as a minimum. These were technically already requirements but now are hard requirements and not entertaining the idea of supporting any vintage OpenGL drivers below those already long-standing versions.

GNOME 3.34 is the next feature release of GNOME that is expected to debut on 11 September and the initial GNOME 3.31.1 development milestone is already happening next week.
