The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 21 April 2018 at 06:42 AM EDT. 23 Comments
GNOME --
The widely talked about "GNOME Shell memory leak" causing excessive memory usage after a while with recent versions of GNOME has now been fully corrected. The changes are currently staged in Git for what will become GNOME 3.30 but might also be backported to 3.28.

Well known GNOME developer Georges Stavracas has provided an update on the matter and confirmed that the issue stems from GJS - the GNOME JavaScript component - with the garbage collection process not being fired off as it should.

But now the garbage collection process for GJS is being triggered whenever an object is marked for destruction. Thereby the main memory leak should be plugged while the extra garbage collection cycles shouldn't hurt the system performance much.

The pull requests are honored but as of writing have not yet been backported to GNOME 3.28. This memory leak fix along with other recent GNOME performance improvements, including some additional ongoing work, is great news for getting GNOME more fit in 2018.

More details on the memory leak fix can be found via Georges' blog.
23 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GIMP 2.10 RC2 Released With Multi-Threaded Painting, Rewritten Themes
GNOME 3.29.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.30
Purism Hires GNOME Developer For Librem 5 UI/UX Designer
GNOME 3.28.1 Released With Several Refinements
System76 Gets On The GNOME Advisory Board
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
The Oracle vs. Google Case Is Concerning Some Wine Developers
Detailing The Idle Loop Ordering Problem & The Power Improvement In Linux 4.17
GNOME 3.28.1 Released With Several Refinements
The Qt Company Has Been Overhauling Qt's Support For Python
System76's Pop!_OS Is Exploring Intel's Clear Linux Performance/Power Optimizations