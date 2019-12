Out today is a new development release of GNOME Shell on the road to GNOME 3.36 in March.Among the changes in this new GNOME Shell snapshot include:- Spawned processes are now placed within systemd scopes in order to improve out-of-memory behavior for applications, an easy means of being able to kill other processes when the shell is restarted, and other use-cases. Systemd scopes allow managing of processes for organization and resource management purposes.- GNOME Shell screenshots will no longer clip away shadows.- There is now an indicator when the microphone is active, letting the user know easily within the shell if the microphone may be recording audio without the user's consent.- Lower overhead of tracking CSS stylesheet changes.- Weather integration/UI improvements.- Styling of notifications / media controls has been tweaked.- While ultimately they want to drop the libcroco dependency from GNOME Shell, for now this is moved in-tree.- Various crash fixes and other clean-ups.More details via the change-log