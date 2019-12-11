Out today is a new development release of GNOME Shell on the road to GNOME 3.36 in March.
Among the changes in this new GNOME Shell snapshot include:
- Spawned processes are now placed within systemd scopes in order to improve out-of-memory behavior for applications, an easy means of being able to kill other processes when the shell is restarted, and other use-cases. Systemd scopes allow managing of processes for organization and resource management purposes.
- GNOME Shell screenshots will no longer clip away shadows.
- There is now an indicator when the microphone is active, letting the user know easily within the shell if the microphone may be recording audio without the user's consent.
- Lower overhead of tracking CSS stylesheet changes.
- Weather integration/UI improvements.
- Styling of notifications / media controls has been tweaked.
- While ultimately they want to drop the libcroco dependency from GNOME Shell, for now this is moved in-tree.
- Various crash fixes and other clean-ups.
More details via the change-log.
