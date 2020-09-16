GNOME 40 Aims To Have A Better Extensions Experience
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 17 September 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 16 Comments
Following Wednesday's release of GNOME 3.38 was the surprising news of GNOME 40 being the next version as well as a new initiative to improve GNOME extensions.

GNOME developer Sri Ramkrishna has provided more context over the "GNOME Extensions Rebooted" initiative. The aim of this project is to reduce the churn and breakage around GNOME Shell extensions following new releases.

Among their intentions with this initiative is to improve the documentation around GNOME Shell extensions, a continuous integration pipeline / virtual machine for helping extension writers test their extensions, providing break testing via the GNOME Gitlab CI, and a forum for developers to communicate over changes relating to extensions.

With these improvements they hope the GNOME Shell extensions experience will be more vibrant and stable. More details on this initiative via Sri's blog. The initial release cycle benefiting from this should be GNOME 40.0 due out next spring.
