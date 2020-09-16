GNOME 3.38 has shipped as the newest half-year update to this desktop environment and will be featured in the upcoming Ubuntu 20.10, Fedora 33, and other autumn Linux distribution updates.
GNOME 3.38 brings numerous performance optimizations, continued maturing of the Wayland session, a moderate overhaul to the GNOME Shell application overview area, systemd integration enhancements, various applications redesigned, better screencasting, new parental control capabilities, and much more.
Among the performance improvements in GNOME 3.38 are supporting compositor bypass for full-screen games/applications on Wayland, split frame clock support for better multi-monitor refresh rate handling, various 4K/Intel improvements via Daniel van Vugt, and other low-level tuning.
See this video for a visual overview of the GNOME 3.38 improvements:
More details on the GNOME 3.38 release via the release announcement. Further details on the changes and more screenshots via the release notes.
