GNOME's UX Team Working On More 2020 Improvements To The Shell

While GNOME 3.36 shipped just last month, the GNOME user experience team is already working on improvements that could potentially make it into GNOME 3.38 this autumn for further polishing the UX of the desktop.
GNOME UX team member Allan Day has shared some of the areas they have been collaborating on for further improving in the GNOME Shell moving forward. Some of the areas being discussed for further improving include:
- Improving the application grid launcher and ensuring the most frequent / likely to be used applications appear first rather than in alphabetical order. The UX designers also want to make it "more engaging and performance."
- Improving the spatial organization of the activities overview on the GNOME Shell.
- Avoiding the empty Activities Overview and empty desktop when booting into a new GNOME desktop environment.
- Improving touchpad navigation and gestures handling.
More details on the GNOME Shell UX plans for 2020 can be found via the GNOME Shell & Mutter development blog.
