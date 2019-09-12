GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 12 September 2019 at 01:44 PM EDT. 10 Comments
GNOME
Red Hat developer Matthias Clasen has just announced the release of GNOME 3.34 as this widely anticipated update to the GNOME 3 desktop environment.

Making GNOME 3.34 particularly exciting is the plethora of optimizations/fixes in tow with this six-month update. Equally exciting are a ton of improvements and additions around the Wayland support to ensure its performance and feature parity to X11. GNOME 3.34 also brings other improvements line sandboxed browsing with Epiphany, GNOME Music enhancements, GNOME Software improvements, nd a ton of other refinements throughout GNOME Shell, Mutter, and the many GNOME applications.


More details on GNOME 3.34 via the release announcement while the release notes go into much greater detail on the changes.
