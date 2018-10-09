GNOME 3.32 Planning To Retire Application Menus
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 10 October 2018 at 08:08 AM EDT. 21 Comments
Another visible change coming to the GNOME Shell environment is the removal of application menus "app menus" for what had been an early GNOME 3 feature.

Longtime GNOME developer Allan Day shared that for the GNOME 3.32 release due out in March they will be retiring the application menus -- the menu shown at the GNOME 3 top bar with the name/icon of the current application.

GNOME developers feel App Menus haven't been working out well even with improvements they have tried to make with time due to the split between these menus and the menus within application windows. Additionally, adoption of "app menus" by third-party applications has been quite limited.


Bye app menus!


As a result, application menus will be removed in GNOME 3.32 from the top bar and those menu items will be moved into the menu within the application window.

More details and screenshots can be found via Allan's blog post and the app menu retirement details via their Gitlab.
21 Comments

