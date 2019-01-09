GNOME 3.31.4 is out today as their latest development snapshot towards this March's GNOME 3.32 desktop release. GNOME 3.31.4 comes with several exciting additions ranging from enhancing its default web browser to the GNOME Boxes virtualization component enabling 3D/OpenGL support with VirtIO-GPU.
Highlights of this latest GNOME 3.32 development snapshot include:
- The Epiphany web-browser adds a default zoom level option to its preferences, a hidden setting to keep windows open on Ctrl+W, a "reload all tabs" option in the tab context menu, remembering of last upload/download directory, support for viewing PDFs within the Evince library, experimental support for mouse gestures, support for more zoom levels, an automation mode for use with the WebKitWebDriver, libhandy support for narrow/mobile mode support, and various other changes and fixes.
- Improved app icon for GNOME File Roller.
- GNOME Boxes adds SSH client support, enables VirtIO-GPU if the operating system supports it, enables 3D acceleration and OpenGL for VirtIO-GPU, defaulting to the PS/2 input bus, and other updates.
- A new applications panel within GNOME Control Center, support for panels to expose a custom sidebar widget, the night light mode now has an adjustable color temperature slider, libhandy integration bits, and other tweaking.
- Many GObject Introspection improvements.
- Librsvg now implements all the major work within Rust. For a while now this SVG library has been going through a rewrite in Rust for major portions of it.
- Various improvements to Vala.
More details on GNOME 3.31.4 can be found from today's release announcement.
Next up is the GNOME 3.32 beta release due out on 6 February, which also marks the UI and API/ABI and feature freezes. Following the beta is then a release candidate in early March and plans to officially release GNOME 3.32.0 on 13 March.
1 Comment