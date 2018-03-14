GNOME 3.28 Desktop Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 14 March 2018 at 11:27 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME --
The GNOME project has managed its Pi Day release of GNOME 3.28.

See our GNOME 3.28 feature overview from this weekend if you need a reminder about all of the good stuff in this open-source desktop environment update. Many Wayland improvements, alt-tab switcher improvements, Thunderbolt security UI, HiDPI improvements, and more GTK4 work are among the many changes to find in this half-year update to GNOME.

The official GNOME 3.28 release notes are also now available from GNOME.org and there is also the brief release announcement.

GNOME 3.28 is codenamed Chongqing after the GNOME.Asia Summit 2017 was held back in October in Chongqing, China. Fedora and openSUSE remain the Linux distributions where those enthusiastic about trying out GNOME 3.28.0 can find it available. Select GNOME 3.28.0 components are also shipping in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

GNOME 3.30 is now under development for release in September.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
GNOME 3.28-RC2 Released
A Call For Improving Cairo Rendering With Its Own Test Suite No Longer Even Passing
"HdyStackableBox" Takes Shape As The New GTK+ Widget For Converging UIs
GStreamer 1.14 Release Candidate 1 Arrives
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support