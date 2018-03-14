The GNOME project has managed its Pi Day release of GNOME 3.28.
See our GNOME 3.28 feature overview from this weekend if you need a reminder about all of the good stuff in this open-source desktop environment update. Many Wayland improvements, alt-tab switcher improvements, Thunderbolt security UI, HiDPI improvements, and more GTK4 work are among the many changes to find in this half-year update to GNOME.
The official GNOME 3.28 release notes are also now available from GNOME.org and there is also the brief release announcement.
GNOME 3.28 is codenamed Chongqing after the GNOME.Asia Summit 2017 was held back in October in Chongqing, China. Fedora and openSUSE remain the Linux distributions where those enthusiastic about trying out GNOME 3.28.0 can find it available. Select GNOME 3.28.0 components are also shipping in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
GNOME 3.30 is now under development for release in September.
