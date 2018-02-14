GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 14 February 2018 at 01:42 PM EST. 9 Comments
GNOME --
Following a slight delay, the beta release of GNOME 3.28 is now available ahead of next month's official release.

In pouring through the change-log, the highlights of this GNOME 3.27.90 (3.28 Beta) release include:

- Eye of GNOME (EOG) has dropped Autotools in favor of Meson.

- The Epiphany web-browser has better handling of zoom, no longer depends upon gnome-desktop, adds touch support for address bar icons, and has a number of fixes.

- GDM now supports configurations from /run and has a udev rule to disable Wayland with the Cirrus driver that is commonly used by KVM guests.

- GJS has added back a profiler as well as introducing some new APIs.

- The GNOME Boxes virtualization tool has added a drag-and-drop file transfer interface.

- GNOME Calendar has gone through a big code refactoring to improve its stability as well as taking care of some "huge" memory leaks.

- GNOME Music has finished up HiDPI support and other improvements.

- Minor user-interface improvements to GNOME TODO.

- The many GTK4 changes incorporated into GTK+ 3.93.0 like improving the OpenGL renderer in GSK, dropping GdkScreen, and other changes.

- Nautilus now supports closing tabs by middle-clicking.

- The GNOME Calculator now has Snap packaging support.

- More Meson build system work to a variety of the GNOME packages, including GNOME Control Center / GNOME Settings Daemon / GNOME Logs now supporting Meson.

- Various fixes.

The GNOME 3.27.90 release though isn't as complete as it should be. Some packages -- most notably GNOME Shell and Mutter -- weren't ready in time for the 3.27.90 tagging.

Next up is the GNOME 3.28 release candidate in early March while the goal is to officially ship GNOME 3.28.0 on 14 March.

The brief v3.27.90 release announcement can be read on the devel announce list.
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
GTK+ 4.0 Gets More House Cleaning, Dropping Old Version References Saves ~7k L.O.C
On-Screen Keyboard Improvements, Thunderbolt UI Land In GNOME Shell
WebKitGTK+ 2.19.90 Adds Graphics ARIA Rolls, Horizontal Scroll Shortcut
GTK4 Ejects The Mir Backend & Drops The Big GDK Lock
GTK+ 4.0 Targeted For Its Initial Release This Fall, GTK+ 5.0 Development To Follow
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements