Matthias Clasen of Red Hat announced the release of GNOME 3.27.3 this weekend.
GNOME 3.27.3 is the latest in a string of development releases leading up to the stable GNOME 3.28 debut in March.
Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.27.3 include:
- The various Epiphany browser improvements.
- The DConf Editor user-interface has been redesigned and improved.
- New ports to the Meson build system for GNOME-Session, libgweather, and GNOME Chess.
- GSpell now uses Enchant 2.
- Improved syntax highlighting in GTK Source View.
- Baobab disk usage analyzer now supports the mouse back button.
- Continued code refactoring and more for librsvg.
- Many bug fixes to Evolution.
- GNOME Builder now has night light integration, debugging improvements, improved greeter sections, support for Cargo-based projects using cargo run, Flatpak improvements, and initial VCS status integration.
- Many bug fixes and translation updates throughout.
More details on the GNOME 3.27.3 changes via the release announcement.
