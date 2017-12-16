GNOME 3.27.3 Brings More Meson Ports, Redesign To DConf Editor
16 December 2017
Matthias Clasen of Red Hat announced the release of GNOME 3.27.3 this weekend.

GNOME 3.27.3 is the latest in a string of development releases leading up to the stable GNOME 3.28 debut in March.

Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.27.3 include:

- The various Epiphany browser improvements.

- The DConf Editor user-interface has been redesigned and improved.

- New ports to the Meson build system for GNOME-Session, libgweather, and GNOME Chess.

- GSpell now uses Enchant 2.

- Improved syntax highlighting in GTK Source View.

- Baobab disk usage analyzer now supports the mouse back button.

- Continued code refactoring and more for librsvg.

- Many bug fixes to Evolution.

- GNOME Builder now has night light integration, debugging improvements, improved greeter sections, support for Cargo-based projects using cargo run, Flatpak improvements, and initial VCS status integration.

- Many bug fixes and translation updates throughout.

More details on the GNOME 3.27.3 changes via the release announcement.
