Matthias Clasen of Red Hat announced the release of GNOME 3.27.3 this weekend.GNOME 3.27.3 is the latest in a string of development releases leading up to the stable GNOME 3.28 debut in March.Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.27.3 include:- The various Epiphany browser improvements - The DConf Editor user-interface has been redesigned and improved.- New ports to the Meson build system for GNOME-Session, libgweather, and GNOME Chess.- GSpell now uses Enchant 2.- Improved syntax highlighting in GTK Source View.- Baobab disk usage analyzer now supports the mouse back button.- Continued code refactoring and more for librsvg.- Many bug fixes to Evolution.- GNOME Builder now has night light integration, debugging improvements, improved greeter sections, support for Cargo-based projects using cargo run, Flatpak improvements, and initial VCS status integration.- Many bug fixes and translation updates throughout.More details on the GNOME 3.27.3 changes via the release announcement