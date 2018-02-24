What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 24 February 2018 at 04:47 AM EST. 1 Comment
GNU --
Released at the beginning of February was Glibc 2.27 and it's comprised of a lot of new features and performance improvements. But what's the best of Glibc 2.27?

One of the Clear Linux developers at Intel, Victor Rodriguez Bahena, put out a blog post this week outlining some of the most exciting features for this GNU C Library update. While most Linux distributions tend to be conservative in rolling out new GLIBC updates, Clear Linux is already on v2.27 and even had back-ported some of the performance patches prior to the official 2.27 debut.

What excites the developers working on this performance-oriented x86_64 Linux distribution is support for building static PIE executables, transparent use of library packages, and per-thread malloc.

If you want to learn more about these C library improvements, check out the write-up at ClearLinux.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 8 Will Let You -march=native Correctly On ARM/AArch64
GNU's Ring Continues Trying To Be Like Skype/WhatsApp For FLOSS/Privacy-Minded Fans
GNU Hurd Hardware Support Remains In Very Rough Shape For 2018
FreeIPMI 1.6.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Better IPv6 Support
GRUB 2.04 Should Be Released Later This Year
Intel Icelake Support Lands In GCC 8
Popular News This Week
Intel Open-Sources LLVM Graphics Compiler, Compute Runtime With OpenCL 2.1+
Wine-Staging Will No Longer Be Putting Out New Releases
AMD May Have Accidentally Outed Vulkan 1.1
FreeBSD Finally Gets Mitigated For Spectre & Meltdown
KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5
Linux KPI-Based DRM Modules Now Working On FreeBSD 11