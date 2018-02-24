Released at the beginning of February was Glibc 2.27 and it's comprised of a lot of new features and performance improvements. But what's the best of Glibc 2.27?
One of the Clear Linux developers at Intel, Victor Rodriguez Bahena, put out a blog post this week outlining some of the most exciting features for this GNU C Library update. While most Linux distributions tend to be conservative in rolling out new GLIBC updates, Clear Linux is already on v2.27 and even had back-ported some of the performance patches prior to the official 2.27 debut.
What excites the developers working on this performance-oriented x86_64 Linux distribution is support for building static PIE executables, transparent use of library packages, and per-thread malloc.
If you want to learn more about these C library improvements, check out the write-up at ClearLinux.org.
