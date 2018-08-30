GIMP Picks Up A $100k Donation, Part Of $400k To GNOME Foundation
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 5 September 2018 at 04:46 PM EDT. 5 Comments
GNOME --
The GNOME Foundation received a $400k donation of which $100k is heading to the GIMP developers for helping to improve their open-source image manipulation program that for some can compete with Adobe's Photoshop functionality.

The GIMP developers plan to use that $100,000 donation to upgrade the hardware for their core team members. That money will also be used for organizing their next hackfest and sponsoring the Libre Graphics Meeting. The details were announced today on GIMP.org.

The $400,000 USD donation comes to GNOME thanks to the Handshake.org decentralized, permissionless naming protocol. Handshake has received more than ten million dollars from project sponsors to which they have been sponsoring a variety of projects from Apache and Arch Linux to LibreJS, systemd, and Tor.

Hopefully this donation will help the GIMP developers in finally accomplishing their goal of the GTK3-ported GIMP 3.0 release.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME 3.30 Released With Performance Improvements, Flatpaks Ready To Roar
GNOME 3.32 Release Schedule Published - 3.32.0 Due Out On 13 March
GNOME 3.30 Ready For Release Today With Many New Features & Improvements
GNOME-Tweaks 3.30 Is Ready To Tweak The Latest GNOME Bits
GNOME 3.29.92 Released As The Final Step Before Next Week's GNOME 3.30 Desktop
Work Started This Summer On Adding System Power Information To GNOME-Usage
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
Threadripper 2, Spectre, Steam Play / Proton & Linux 4.19 Made August Super Exciting
VLC Saw A Lot Of Exciting Work Thanks To Google Summer of Code 2018