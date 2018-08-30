GIMP Picks Up A $100k Donation, Part Of $400k To GNOME Foundation

The GNOME Foundation received a $400k donation of which $100k is heading to the GIMP developers for helping to improve their open-source image manipulation program that for some can compete with Adobe's Photoshop functionality.
The GIMP developers plan to use that $100,000 donation to upgrade the hardware for their core team members. That money will also be used for organizing their next hackfest and sponsoring the Libre Graphics Meeting. The details were announced today on GIMP.org.
The $400,000 USD donation comes to GNOME thanks to the Handshake.org decentralized, permissionless naming protocol. Handshake has received more than ten million dollars from project sponsors to which they have been sponsoring a variety of projects from Apache and Arch Linux to LibreJS, systemd, and Tor.
Hopefully this donation will help the GIMP developers in finally accomplishing their goal of the GTK3-ported GIMP 3.0 release.
