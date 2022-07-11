GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
The GCC Steering Committee has approved of the GCC Rust front-end providing Rust programming language support by the GNU Compiler Collection. This Rust front-end will likely be merged ahead of the GCC 13 release next year.
The GCC Steering Committee this morning has announced that the Rust front-end "GCC Rust" is appropriate for inclusion into the GCC mainline code-base. This is the effort that has been in the works for a while as an alternative to Rust's official LLVM-based compiler. GCC Rust is still under active development but is getting into shape for mainlining.
The hope is to have at least "beta" level support for the Rust programming language in GCC 13, which will be released as stable around April of next year.
In the prior GCC status update they noted the progress that continues to be made on this Rust front-end although not yet feature complete and missing features like the Rust borrow checker and other functionality.
Short of any major issues turning up, now that there is the GCC Steering Committee approval at least the preliminary Rust support should appear in next year's GCC 13.
