GCC 8.0 Moves On To Only Regression/Documentation Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 15 January 2018 at 06:02 AM EST. 1 Comment
The GCC 8 compiler is on to its last stage of development.

SUSE's Richard Biener announced today that the "trunk" (Git master) code-base is now only accepting regression and documentation fixes.

There are a lot of regressions to work out with there currently being 36 P1 regressions (the most severe), 133 P2 regressions, and 57 P3 regressions. Details in this morning's mailing list post.

GCC 8.1 as the first GCC 8 stable release should likely premiere around March if the regression fixing goes well.
