Three months after GCC 11.1 arrived as the first stable release of GCC 11, GCC 11.2 is set to be released soon while out today is the first and only planned release candidate.
The GCC 11.2 release candidate is available today with many bug fixes that have been back-ported to the GCC 11 stable branch over the past quarter. If all goes well GCC 11.2 will advance on to its official release next week.
Those wanting to help in testing GCC 11.2 RC1 can find it via the GCC snapshots.
The lengthy list of accumulated fixes since April can be found via the GCC 11 Git branch.
GCC 12 meanwhile is the next feature release of the GNU Compiler Collection that is under development on the Git master branch and aiming for release in early 2022.
Add A Comment