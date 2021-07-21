GCC 11.2 RC1 Compiler Punted For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 21 July 2021 at 08:15 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Three months after GCC 11.1 arrived as the first stable release of GCC 11, GCC 11.2 is set to be released soon while out today is the first and only planned release candidate.

The GCC 11.2 release candidate is available today with many bug fixes that have been back-ported to the GCC 11 stable branch over the past quarter. If all goes well GCC 11.2 will advance on to its official release next week.

Those wanting to help in testing GCC 11.2 RC1 can find it via the GCC snapshots.

The lengthy list of accumulated fixes since April can be found via the GCC 11 Git branch.

GCC 12 meanwhile is the next feature release of the GNU Compiler Collection that is under development on the Git master branch and aiming for release in early 2022.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Binutils 2.37 Released With Support for ARMv9's Realm Management Extension
GNU Binutils 2.37 Is On The Way - Finally Drops ARM Symbian OS Support
Glibc 2.34 Adds "_Fork" Function Ahead Of Future POSIX Revision
MyGNUHealth 1.0 - GNU Looks To Get More Involved With Personal Health Records
Modula-2 Programming Language Front-End Still Looking Towards Mainline GCC In 2021
GNU C Library Lands Year 2038 Handling For Legacy ABIs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
ASRock Rack Has One Of The Best, Most Open-Source Firmware x86 Server Motherboards
More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
Firefox 90 Released With FTP Support Removed, Better WebRender Software Performance