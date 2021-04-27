GCC 11.1 Released With Initial Work For Intel AMX / Sapphire Rapids, More C++20/C++23
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 27 April 2021 at 09:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GCC 11.1 is out today as the first stable release of the GNU Compiler Collection 11.

GCC 11 as the annual feature release to this open-source, multi-language code compiler is now officially out in the form of v11.1. GCC 11 is already found in Fedora 34 while it will work its way into more Linux distributions and other environments as the year progresses.

GCC 11 features include support for a number of recent and upcoming Intel, AMD, and Arm processors. GCC 11 also now defaults to C++17 mode by default, improves its C++20 support, adds in more early C++23 features, works on its C2X language coverage, has begun preparing for Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), and much more as outlined in the aforelinked article.
The GCC developers are proud to announce another major GCC release, 11.1.

This release switches the default debugging format to DWARF 5 on most targets and switches the default C++ language version to -std=gnu++17. It makes great progress in the C++20 language support, both on the compiler and library sides [2], adds experimental C++23 support, some C2X enhancements, various optimization enhancements and bug fixes, several new hardware enablement changes and enhancements to the compiler back-ends and many other changes.

There is the brief 11.1 release announcement with source download links for those wanting to build this shiny new compiler.

More GCC 11 (and Clang 12) compiler benchmarks are coming up soon on Phoronix.
