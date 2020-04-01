GCC 11 Will Likely Support Using LLVM's libc++

While GCC 10 isn't even out for a few more weeks, looking ahead to next year's GCC 11 release is already one interesting planned change.
GCC 11's C++ front-end (G++) will likely offer support for using LLVM's libc++ standard library. There was recently a question asked on the GCC mailing list over the ability to do -stdlib=libc++ for using LLVM's C++ standard library in conjunction with the GCC C++ compiler.
Developer Iain Sandoe commented he already has a patch for offering this interoperability and is planning to land it once stage one development opens up for GCC 11. This would be an alternative to the GNU's libstdc++ standard library and that would obviously remain the default for GCC.
Those wondering about the current capabilities of LLVM's libc++ can find it via libcxx.llvm.org.
