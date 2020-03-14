Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs

Moving forward it will hopefully become easier updating NVMe solid-state drive device firmware under Linux.
Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat shared today that he's been tackling NVMe firmware update support in cooperation with Lenovo. This isn't terribly surprising as he has requested NVMe drive/sysfs information in the past from interested users. It's been a challenge though as the NVMe firmware updating ambitions date back to at least 2018.
Hughes noted that public today are firmware updates for drives from Samsung, Western Digital, SK Hynix, SSSTC, Kioxia, and Union Memory hardware.
Additional hardware models are expected soon. While Lenovo pursued this effort for enhancing their firmware updating support on Linux, some of the NVMe SSD vendors have also been uploading non-OEM-specific drive firmware to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service. It's great seeing LVFS+Fwupd continuing its meteoric rise and being embraced by countless OEMs and ODMs at this point. Fwupd is also being helped further along by Google requiring Fwupd support as part of the Chromebook certification process for supported devices/accessories.
