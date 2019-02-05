Flowblade 2.0 GTK3-Based Linux Video Editor Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 5 February 2019 at 02:25 PM EST. 8 Comments
For those still trying to find a suitable non-linear open-source Linux video editing solution that fits your needs, Flowblade 2.0 is now available for this decade old video editor that is arguably not as well known as the likes of Kdenlive and OpenShot. Flowblade 2.0 comes with the largest workflow and user experience improvements since the early days of the project.

The Flowblade 2.0 video editor comes with a new custom GTK3 theme and configurable workflow items to better cater to different users, a number of tools from keyframes to cut.

Flowblade 2.0 also features better tool-tip coverage, various GUI updates, a transform compositor, and other changes as outlined by the release notes.


More information and downloads (including an Ubuntu/Debian package) for Flowblade 2.0 can be found via its GitHub repository.
