FlightGear 2020.3 is out today as the newest feature update to this long-standing, open-source flight simulator software package.
While not as elaborate as Microsoft Flight Simulator or X-Plane, FlightGear continues to advance and has a steady following.
With FlightGear 2020.3 there are improvements to the flight models and other simulation systems, Iceland assets have been added, there are various performance improvements to the simulator, improvements for various aircraft, texture caching improvements as well as texture compression, translation support improvements, and a variety of other work to allow for a more polished flight simulator. There are also AI improvements for various aircraft, multiplayer enhancements, a new thread-safe particle manager, and many more aircraft models.
The exhaustive change-log for FlightGear 2020.3 can be found via the project's Wiki. Downloads and more details on the 2020.3 release via FlightGear.org.
