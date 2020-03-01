FlightGear 2020.3 Released For This Leading Open-Source Flight Simulator
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 6 November 2020 at 06:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
FlightGear 2020.3 is out today as the newest feature update to this long-standing, open-source flight simulator software package.

While not as elaborate as Microsoft Flight Simulator or X-Plane, FlightGear continues to advance and has a steady following.

With FlightGear 2020.3 there are improvements to the flight models and other simulation systems, Iceland assets have been added, there are various performance improvements to the simulator, improvements for various aircraft, texture caching improvements as well as texture compression, translation support improvements, and a variety of other work to allow for a more polished flight simulator. There are also AI improvements for various aircraft, multiplayer enhancements, a new thread-safe particle manager, and many more aircraft models.

The exhaustive change-log for FlightGear 2020.3 can be found via the project's Wiki. Downloads and more details on the 2020.3 release via FlightGear.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
SDL2 Adds Sony PlayStation 5 Controller Support
Turnip Vulkan Driver Picks Up Geometry Streams To Support DXVK's Direct3D 10.1
Collabora's Work On Extending The Linux Kernel To Better Support Windows Gaming
SDL2 Upstreams OS/2 Support
Warzone 2100 Lands Vulkan Renderer, Adaptive V-Sync For 20+ Year Old Game
Unity 2020.2 Bringing Some Hefty Performance Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
Adam Jackson On The State Of The X.Org Server In 2020
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
Intel Begins Their Open-Source Driver Support For Vulkan Ray-Tracing With Xe HPG