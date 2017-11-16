Mozilla Still Isn't Ready To Enable OpenGL By Default In Firefox For Linux

There's been a seven year old bug report about enabling OpenGL accelerated layers by default on Firefox for Linux on at least some supported hardware, but Mozilla still doesn't have any plans to do so.
While other platforms with Firefox have advanced with hardware acceleration for graphics and video, Firefox on Linux has pretty much remained disabled by default in a less than desirable state. With OMTC (Off Main Thread Compositing), Linux is the only platform where it's not enabled by default.
Regarding the seven year old bug #594876 with more than 100 comments for getting OpenGL accelerated by default on Linux for at least a subset of hardware, Mozilla's Milan Sreckovic commented today, "No current timeline or solid plans."
So sadly, for now, don't expect any changes on the horizon. But at least it can be manually enabled: if in need of help, check out the always excellent Arch Linux Wiki for the Firefox Tweaks.
