Firefox 81 Released With Security Fixes, PDF Viewer Enhancements

Firefox 81 is out this morning as the newest monthly update to the Mozilla web browser.
Firefox 81.0 brings the ability for keyboard/headset-based controls for audio/video playback in the browser, various accessibility fixes for HTML5 audio/video controls, Picture-in-Picture mode is now more accessible with icon improvements, and other video work. It also looks like a few VA-API fixes made it into this version too after the big push in Firefox 80.
Firefox 81 also brings a new "Alpenglow" theme for colorful buttons/menus/windows to complement the default/dark/light themes. The open-source web browser also has better support for saving/managing/filling credit card information, support for AcroForm to fill in / print / save supported PDF forms, a "fresh look" to the PDF viewer, several security fixes, and a variety of other fixes.
Downloads and more details on Firefox 81 via Mozilla.org.
