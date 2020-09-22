Firefox 81 Released With Security Fixes, PDF Viewer Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 22 September 2020 at 09:37 AM EDT. 18 Comments
Firefox 81 is out this morning as the newest monthly update to the Mozilla web browser.

Firefox 81.0 brings the ability for keyboard/headset-based controls for audio/video playback in the browser, various accessibility fixes for HTML5 audio/video controls, Picture-in-Picture mode is now more accessible with icon improvements, and other video work. It also looks like a few VA-API fixes made it into this version too after the big push in Firefox 80.

Firefox 81 also brings a new "Alpenglow" theme for colorful buttons/menus/windows to complement the default/dark/light themes. The open-source web browser also has better support for saving/managing/filling credit card information, support for AcroForm to fill in / print / save supported PDF forms, a "fresh look" to the PDF viewer, several security fixes, and a variety of other fixes.

Downloads and more details on Firefox 81 via Mozilla.org.
