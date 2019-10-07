Firefox 71 Landing Wayland DMA-BUF Textures Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 8 October 2019 at 12:29 AM EDT. 12 Comments
FEDORA --
Firefox 71 is bringing another important Wayland improvement!

Landing recently into the Mozilla code-base for the Firefox 71 release is DMA-BUF textures support on Wayland. When using Firefox with the OpenGL compositor enabled, the DMA-BUF EGL texture back-end is used that allows for sharing of buffers between the main/compositor process, working directly in GPU memory, and other benefits with this DMA-BUF usage. That code has been merged as another step forward for Firefox on Linux/Wayland.

The Mozilla graphics team also shared that there has been SIMD support for speeding up pixel format conversions, rewritten pixel snapping code in WebRender, changes to picture caching handling, text rendering improvements, better YUV image rendering performance, and other WebRender/Firefox enhancements on the graphics front.
12 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 31 Won't Add An Official POWER Desktop Spin
Fedora 32 Planning To Ship With GNU Binutils 2.33
Fedora 31 Lands Good GStreamer AAC & H.264 Support
Fedora Workstation 31 Should Be Another Fantastic Release For Desktop Linux
Fedora 31 Beta Released With GNOME 3.34, Guts i686 Hardware Support
Fedora Is Beginning To Spin Workstation & Live Images For POWER
Popular News This Week
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
Following Buggy AMD RdRand, The Linux Kernel Will Begin Sanity Checking Randomness At Boot Time
Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September
Significant Performance & Perf-Per-Watt Gains Coming For Intel CPUs On Linux Schedutil
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder