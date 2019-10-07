Firefox 71 Landing Wayland DMA-BUF Textures Support

Firefox 71 is bringing another important Wayland improvement!
Landing recently into the Mozilla code-base for the Firefox 71 release is DMA-BUF textures support on Wayland. When using Firefox with the OpenGL compositor enabled, the DMA-BUF EGL texture back-end is used that allows for sharing of buffers between the main/compositor process, working directly in GPU memory, and other benefits with this DMA-BUF usage. That code has been merged as another step forward for Firefox on Linux/Wayland.
The Mozilla graphics team also shared that there has been SIMD support for speeding up pixel format conversions, rewritten pixel snapping code in WebRender, changes to picture caching handling, text rendering improvements, better YUV image rendering performance, and other WebRender/Firefox enhancements on the graphics front.
12 Comments