Quantum-ized Firefox 57 Ready For Download

Firefox 57.0 is being officially released this week and its stable download is now available.
Firefox 57 is arguably the biggest update ever with pulling in the Project Quantum work, at least the initial pieces of it. Firefox 57/Quantum is twice as fast as Firefox from 2016 with better multi-threading, the Rust-written CSS engine, and other components pulled in from Servo. Mozilla is referring to Firefox 57 as "Firefox Quantum" for branding.
Firefox 57 also features elements from their Photon Project Visual Redesign, AMD VP9 hardware decoding on Windows, finally they support the Date/Time input types, support for users to manage site data, redesigned DevTools themes, a redesigned developer console panel, and more.
Firefox 57.0 for Linux users also fixes that 11 year old, awkward Firefox bug around middle click behavior.
Firefox 57.0 for all major platforms can currently be downloaded via FTP.
13 Comments