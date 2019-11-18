Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Fedora will be adding the Nano text editor to their default Fedora Workstation installs as complementary to Vi but their stakeholders intend to submit a system-wide proposal that would change the default installed editor from Vi to Nano.

The Fedora Workstation flavor can add the Nano text editor by default to their spins without replacing it as the default terminal-based text editor, which is currently held by Vi. At today's Fedora Workstation meeting they refrained from trying to change the default text editor just for Fedora Workstation and instead will issue a system-wide proposal to change it to Nano for all of Fedora's spins.

Confirmation of this plan came out of today's Workstation WG meeting minutes.

This change of the default text editor could happen for the Fedora 32 release in the spring if it's approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee. But at the very least, Nano will at least be found as part of the standard installation of Fedora Workstation.

