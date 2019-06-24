Fedora Workstation 31 Is Looking Great With Many Original Features Being Worked On
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 24 June 2019 at 08:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora Workstation 31 is shaping up to be another exciting release for this Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution. As usual, a ton of original upstream features are being worked on for this innovative desktop/workstation Linux spin.

Christian Schaller of Red Hat has once again written an in-depth blog post outlining the different improvements being pursued this cycle by various Red Hat developers.

Fedora Workstation 31 will be bringing continued Wayland improvements, more PipeWire functionality, continued improvements around Flatpak, Sysprof integration, Fleet Commander should see a release out in time, fingerprint scanning support should be in better shape, Feral's GameMode will be available, Dell Totem input support, and new media codec support.

Those wishing to learn more can do so via Christian's blog.

Fedora 31 won't be released until late October though the change completion deadline is in mid-August followed by the beta release in mid-September.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora's GRUB2 EFI Build To Offer Greater Security Options
Fedora 31 Will Finally Disable OpenSSH Root Password-Based Logins By Default
RPM 4.15 With Better Performance & New Features Will Make It Into Fedora 31
Fedora 31 Considers Compressing Their RPM Packages With Zstd Rather Than XZ
Fedora 31 Planning To Upgrade To RPM 4.15 For Faster Builds, Other Improvements
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
Popular News This Week
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan