Fedora Workstation 31 Is Looking Great With Many Original Features Being Worked On

Fedora Workstation 31 is shaping up to be another exciting release for this Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution. As usual, a ton of original upstream features are being worked on for this innovative desktop/workstation Linux spin.
Christian Schaller of Red Hat has once again written an in-depth blog post outlining the different improvements being pursued this cycle by various Red Hat developers.
Fedora Workstation 31 will be bringing continued Wayland improvements, more PipeWire functionality, continued improvements around Flatpak, Sysprof integration, Fleet Commander should see a release out in time, fingerprint scanning support should be in better shape, Feral's GameMode will be available, Dell Totem input support, and new media codec support.
Those wishing to learn more can do so via Christian's blog.
Fedora 31 won't be released until late October though the change completion deadline is in mid-August followed by the beta release in mid-September.
