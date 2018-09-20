Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 20 September 2018 at 12:48 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Fedora is hosting a test day today for testing their new Silverblue spin, formerly known as Fedora Atomic Workstation.

With the Fedora 29 release due out in about one month it will be their first under the new Silverblue branding. Fedora Silverblue should be pretty much usable today, but by Fedora 30 next spring they are aiming for it to be in great shape.

Silverblue sets up Fedora to excel at container-based computing, rely upon Flatpaks for desktop applications, support a variety of technologies and workflows via GNOME Software, and other modern approaches to OS development and software deployment.

For those wanting to give Silverblue a whirl today or in the coming days, there is currently the Fedora 29 Beta 1.5 ISO as the current test re-build ahead of the upcoming beta release.

Details on the Fedora Silverblue testing via the Fedora Wiki and the community blog.
