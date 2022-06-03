Fedora Server 37 Looking At Providing A KVM-Optimized Image

Fedora Server working group stakeholders are looking at offering an optimized KVM VM disk image as part of their offerings with the F37 release later this year.
While the standard Fedora Server install image can be used for setting up a KVM-based virtual machine, it's more time consuming than it has to be and thus Fedora Server developers are looking at offering a KVM VM image to ease the VM deployment process.
The proposed Fedora Server KVM VM image would still be the same Fedora Server packages but the downloadable image would have various VM (hardware) specific items optimized for usage with the Kernel-based Virtual Machine. The Fedora Server WG believes this could yield significant time-savings -- potentially 1~2 minutes rather than "about 30 minutes", according to their figures.
See the change proposal for more details on these plans for the Fedora 37 cycle.
