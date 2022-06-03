Fedora Server 37 Looking At Providing A KVM-Optimized Image
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 3 June 2022 at 03:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Fedora Server working group stakeholders are looking at offering an optimized KVM VM disk image as part of their offerings with the F37 release later this year.

While the standard Fedora Server install image can be used for setting up a KVM-based virtual machine, it's more time consuming than it has to be and thus Fedora Server developers are looking at offering a KVM VM image to ease the VM deployment process.

The proposed Fedora Server KVM VM image would still be the same Fedora Server packages but the downloadable image would have various VM (hardware) specific items optimized for usage with the Kernel-based Virtual Machine. The Fedora Server WG believes this could yield significant time-savings -- potentially 1~2 minutes rather than "about 30 minutes", according to their figures.

See the change proposal for more details on these plans for the Fedora 37 cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora BIOS Boot SIG Launched For Those Wanting To Maintain Legacy BIOS Support
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Fedora 37 Will Not Deprecate Legacy BIOS Support
Fedora Looks At Tightening Its Crypto Policies Next Year
Fedora Linux 36 Delayed Again - Now Aims To Release Toward Mid-May
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support
Nearly Half A Million Lines Of New Graphics Driver Code Sent In For Linux 5.19