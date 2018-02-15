Fedora Might Begin Having A Release Manager
15 February 2018
Fedora developers are now discussing the possibility of naming a release manager each development cycle as a person in charge of wrangling together each release and seeing that the "Rawhide" development state is kept in better condition. Who knows, this also might actually help Fedora's longtime trouble of delivering releases on time.

Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller started the mailing list discussion today about whether they should have a release manager each release cycle. His latest motivation for thinking about this is they haven't had a successful nightly compose of the latest Fedora Rawhide development state in about two weeks. While Red Hat employs QA and release engineering folks working on Fedora, their development tip isn't always kept in a release-able state unlike Ubuntu daily ISOs and some other Linux distributions.


Matthew Miller is currently looking for feedback from the community whether the developers think having a release manager would improve the development process by having a single point of contact and person responsible for managing the state of Fedora. But the discussion is young and it's not clear yet if it will fly with the developers. Those wanting to follow the discussion or share your two cents, the discussion is taking place on the Fedora devel list.
