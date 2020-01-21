Fedora's Scientific & Audio/Music Spins Could Be On Their Last Leg
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 21 January 2020 at 06:12 AM EST. 6 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora 32 could be two spins lighter with two little known variants of Fedora Linux set to be removed unless maintainers step up.

Fedora Jam, a spin of Fedora catered to audio/music enthusiasts, is set to be eliminated with Fedora 32 if their existing or new maintainers don't step up to work on it. Likewise, Fedora Scientific, a spin catered to shipping scientific software out-of-the-box, is also on the chopping block unless there is maintenance happening.

Fedora Jam has been a KDE-based Fedora spin that ships with JACK out of the box, comes with the Ardour audio software, and also includes the likes of Audacity for audio recording and various other audio software packages. That audio software would still be available for Fedora users, just the Fedora Jam spin going away if no one steps up.

Likewise, the Fedora Scientific spin that comes pre-installed with Gnuplot, Kile, LyX, and other scientific and numerical computing software packages is also likely to be derailed without any maintainers.

The retirement details for the Scientific and Jam spins unless anyone steps up can be found on the Fedora mailing list.
6 Comments
Related News
Fedora's FESCo Has Deferred Any Decision On EarlyOOM By Default
Fedora CoreOS Now Deemed Production Ready For Containerized Workload Experience
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Python Can Run Up To ~27% Faster On Fedora 32 With Optimization
Fedora 33 To Finally Kill Off Python 2.6 Support
Fedora 32 Aiming To Ship With The Latest Mono 6 For Microsoft .NET On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Intel Ivybridge + Haswell Require Security Mitigation For Graphics Hardware Flaw
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations