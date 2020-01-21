Fedora's Scientific & Audio/Music Spins Could Be On Their Last Leg

Fedora 32 could be two spins lighter with two little known variants of Fedora Linux set to be removed unless maintainers step up.
Fedora Jam, a spin of Fedora catered to audio/music enthusiasts, is set to be eliminated with Fedora 32 if their existing or new maintainers don't step up to work on it. Likewise, Fedora Scientific, a spin catered to shipping scientific software out-of-the-box, is also on the chopping block unless there is maintenance happening.
Fedora Jam has been a KDE-based Fedora spin that ships with JACK out of the box, comes with the Ardour audio software, and also includes the likes of Audacity for audio recording and various other audio software packages. That audio software would still be available for Fedora users, just the Fedora Jam spin going away if no one steps up.
Likewise, the Fedora Scientific spin that comes pre-installed with Gnuplot, Kile, LyX, and other scientific and numerical computing software packages is also likely to be derailed without any maintainers.
The retirement details for the Scientific and Jam spins unless anyone steps up can be found on the Fedora mailing list.
