Fedora IoT Looks For Promotion To Becoming Official Spin
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 6 August 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Fedora's less talked about "Internet of Things" (IoT) edition is looking to be promoted to an official spin for Fedora 33.

Red Hat's Peter Robinson is pushing along Fedora IoT through Fedora's new Edition Promotion Process in aiming to make it an official Fedora Edition alongside Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server. The hope in this IoT flavor becoming "official" is that it will help in the adoption. The IoT version also relies upon OSTree and the hope is that additional exposure will be of benefit too.

The proposal for it to become an official edition of Fedora is laid out on this Wiki page.

Requirements to become an official Fedora Edition require that the spin/edition's team holds regular public meeting, there is trademark approval from the Fedora Council, a product requirements document, and a technical specification that offers more detail about the edition. Following that is still a process to work through with Fedora's release engineering and marketing teams, among other groups. Those steps are outlined here.

Fedora IoT aims to be used throughout the IoT ecosystem from home and industrial gateways to smart cities to artificial intelligence and machine learning. Unlike traditional Fedora Workstation or other spins, the IoT version relies upon being an image-based, immutable platform with atomic updates and rollback capabilities. Doing much of the heavy lifting for Fedora IoT is RPM-OSTree and also focused on a container-based approach.

Those wanting to learn more about Fedora IoT can do so via iot.fedoraproject.org.
