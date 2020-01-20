Fedora's FESCo Has Deferred Any Decision On EarlyOOM By Default

One of the changes planned for Fedora 32 has been to enable EarlyOOM by default to better handle low memory situations either due to the system running with minimal RAM or under memory pressure. But the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has yet to reach a decision over this default.
Some FESCo members have been okay with letting the workstation working group decide on their own defaults that would include the EarlyOOM decision (the Fedora Workstation WG already voted among themselves to ship with it enabled for Fedora Workstation 32), and others not necessarily being convinced by EarlyOOM with there being several ways to improve the low-memory Linux experience. Some are also waiting for systemd to integrate Facebook's OOMD work, but that is still a number of months if not a year out.
At today's Fedora FESCo meeting they decided to take up the issue again at a future meeting following more discussion. For now the Fedora EarlyOOM default discussion is being done via this FESCo ticket.
2 Comments