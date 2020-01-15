Fedora CoreOS Now Deemed Production Ready For Containerized Workload Experience

Fedora CoreOS has graduated out of its preview state and is now considered ready for general use.
Fedora CoreOS is the spin of the Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution focused on running containerized workloads and succeeds the earlier Fedora Atomic Host initiative as well as CoreOS Container Linux.
Fedora CoreOS leverages automatic updates, OCI and Docker container support, and is built off some current Fedora 31 components like Linux 5.4 and systemd 243.
Those wishing to learn more about Fedora CoreOS can do so via FedoraMagazine.org. Fedora Core OS can be deployed on bare metal hardware as well as public clouds like Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google GCP, and Alibaba.
