Fedora CoreOS Hopes To Become An Official Edition With Fedora 37

For the Fedora 37 cycle Fedora CoreOS is hoping to be promoted to an official release "edition" alongside the likes of Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server.
Fedora CoreOS is an auto-updating, minimal operating system intended for container workloads and with security and scalability as key design elements. Fedora CoreOS has been developed for the past several years with a goal of combining the best traits of CoreOS Container Linux and Fedora Atomic Host. Those unfamiliar with Fedora CoreOS but wishing to learn more can do so via the documentation.
Fedora CoreOS
Previously for Fedora 34 the Fedora CoreOS developers hoped to be promoted to an official status but it didn't pan out at that time. Feedback has been addressed and the hope is with Fedora 37 to make Fedora CoreOS an official edition alongside Fedora's Workstation, Server, and IoT builds.
The hope in Fedora CoreOS becoming "official" is for encouraging adoption of it for Linux container workloads. Promoting Fedora CoreOS to an official edition still needs to be decided upon by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo).
Those interested can see the F37 change proposal with the proposed plan for making Fedora CoreOS an official edition. Those wanting to try out Fedora CoreOS for container purposes whether it be standalone or under the likes of Kubernetes can download the current images at getfedora.org.
