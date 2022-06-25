Fedora CoreOS Hopes To Become An Official Edition With Fedora 37
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 June 2022 at 03:54 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
For the Fedora 37 cycle Fedora CoreOS is hoping to be promoted to an official release "edition" alongside the likes of Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server.

Fedora CoreOS is an auto-updating, minimal operating system intended for container workloads and with security and scalability as key design elements. Fedora CoreOS has been developed for the past several years with a goal of combining the best traits of CoreOS Container Linux and Fedora Atomic Host. Those unfamiliar with Fedora CoreOS but wishing to learn more can do so via the documentation.


Fedora CoreOS


Previously for Fedora 34 the Fedora CoreOS developers hoped to be promoted to an official status but it didn't pan out at that time. Feedback has been addressed and the hope is with Fedora 37 to make Fedora CoreOS an official edition alongside Fedora's Workstation, Server, and IoT builds.

The hope in Fedora CoreOS becoming "official" is for encouraging adoption of it for Linux container workloads. Promoting Fedora CoreOS to an official edition still needs to be decided upon by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo).

Those interested can see the F37 change proposal with the proposed plan for making Fedora CoreOS an official edition. Those wanting to try out Fedora CoreOS for container purposes whether it be standalone or under the likes of Kubernetes can download the current images at getfedora.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 37 Looks To Ship With Stratis Storage 3.1 Support
Fedora 37 Weighing Change To Improve Profiling/Debugging But With Possible Performance Cost
Fedora 37 Looks To Boost Its Cloud Posture As An Official Edition
Proposed SIG Could Help Fedora Linux Become A Leader For Heterogeneous Computing
Fedora Server 37 Looking At Providing A KVM-Optimized Image
Fedora BIOS Boot SIG Launched For Those Wanting To Maintain Legacy BIOS Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: Rust For The Kernel Could Possibly Be Merged For Linux 5.20
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
Experimental -O3 Optimizing The Linux Kernel For Better Performance Brought Up Again
Meta's Transparent Memory Offloading Saves Them 20~32% Of Memory Per Linux Server
EPEL Statistics Show Recent Surge In Rocky Linux Usage Past AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream
Raspberry Pi 4 V3D Open-Source Kernel Driver Support Slated For Linux 5.20
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
Wine 7.11 Released With Zero-Copy Support For GStreamer