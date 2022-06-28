Fedora 37 Gets A Batch Of New Features Approved

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has approved a fresh batch of features for the next Fedora Linux distribution release.
More changes for Fedora 37 have been approved by FESCo for the developers to proceed with the planned work this cycle. The latest batch of approved items for Fedora 37 include:
- All Java JDKs shipped by Fedora will now be built against in-tree libraries and with a static libstdc++ library. The intent is to be more like other JDKs and providing proper transferable images for portability.
- LLVM 15 as the newest version of this leading open-source compiler stack used for diverse purposes will be packaged up for Fedora 37.
- A proper Fedora KVM VM disk image will be shipped as part of Fedora Server 37.
- On x86_64, Fedora will now use GPT partitioning on new installs rather than MBR/msdos for BIOS systems. Currently Fedora only uses a GPT disk label on EFI systems.
- GRUB2 will now be used for BIOS boot.iso booting rather than syslinux. The upstream syslinux development is dead and they would like to drop it from the distribution, so instead switch to GRUB2.
- Continued tightening of cryptographic policies... Fedora 37 doesn't change any defaults but ahead of Fedora 38 and Fedora 39, there will be advanced warnings for extra visibility and future guidance.
- Fedora 37 Python will add the "-P" flag to the default shebangs for Python shebang macros.
- Erlang 25 will be available in Fedora 37.
- Perl 5.36 will be packaged for Fedora 37.
See this Fedora devel thread for more information on the Fedora 37 changes approved over the past week. Fedora 37 is working its way toward release before the end of October.
