Fedora Linux 36 Delayed Again - Now Aims To Release Toward Mid-May
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 29 April 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Bringing back memories from the time that Fedora multi-week release delays were pretty much a given, Fedora Linux 36 has once again been delayed and now won't be out until at least 10 May.

Fedora 36's ideal target date was 19 April with a final target day back-up of 26 April. Both dates have passed and a secondary date of 3 May also will go without a release. Fedora 36 will now ship on 10 May barring additional delays happen.

The Fedora 36 delay issued on Thursday is due to blocker bugs still being outstanding even with the latest builds. As of writing there are blockers around pictures within the "Pictures" folder not being shown in Photos, GNOME Photos' new album looks empty until the app is restarted, several packages failing on Fedora upgrades due to SELinux errors, and a connection to wireless networks fail without explanation when the other network end does not support secure renegotiation. There is also a proposed blocker around GNOME Contacts with contact deletion being unreliable.


The Fedora 36 blocker state can be found at qa.fedoraproject.org. The F36 schedule as updates happen can be found here.

A meeting on 5 May will determine then if Fedora Linux 36 is ready to ship on 10 May or if it will be delayed by an additional week.

At least in recent releases major Fedora Linux delays have not been too common and much better than in the past. Going back to 2010, it was actually treated as a "feature" if Fedora would ship on time -- and it did not. Fortunately, these delays are in the name of delivering a quality release and trying to deliver as an optimal Linux release as possible.

Long story short, Fedora 36 should be out around mid-May and it's coming with many improvements and new features that will make for a nice release once deemed ready. For reference, I remain a happy Fedora Workstation user on my main production system.
