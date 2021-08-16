Fedora 35 To Support Restarting User Services On Package Upgrades
16 August 2021
While Fedora currently allows restarting of system services automatically when upgrading the packages for those services, there hasn't been that capability for user services to automatically restart as part of RPM package upgrades. But now approved for Fedora 35 is that change.

The change proposal to allow Fedora user services to restart on package upgrades has been approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo). Fedora hasn't had the infrastructure until now to be able to restart user services running under systemd user instances to happen on RPM upgrades. But now that the pieces are in place and the FESCo go ahead granted, this can begin happening for Fedora 35.

This change won't apply to all user services by default but rather Fedora package maintainers need to opt-in to the user service restarting via their RPM script. What this ultimately means is that user services like PipeWire can seamlessly restart when upgrading them via Fedora RPM updates rather than needing to manually do so or restarting the system for the upgrade to take effect.

More details on the approved Fedora 35 user service restarting on upgrade support via the Fedora change proposal.
