Fedora Workstation 35 Looks To Use Power Profiles Daemon By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 24 July 2021 at 09:15 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Fedora Workstation 35 is looking to ship with power-profiles-daemon by default and to have it enabled for benefiting newer laptops.

The power-profiles-daemon is part of the GNOME initiative around handling ACPI power profiles in conjunction with recent Linux kernel releases that offer a balanced/powersave/performance mode tunable. To date the Linux kernel support around this platform power profile support has been for newer Dell and Lenovo laptops.

Exposed via sysfs allows the user to control whether they prefer better performance or a longer battery life. The power-profiles-daemon is for monitoring that support and having the control integrated within GNOME's Settings area rather than users having to resort to the command line for setting their desired power profile or checking as to its current configuration. The power-profiles-daemon also allows specifying additional actions to further configure the behavior of the device when entering the different battery/performance modes.

Fedora Workstation 35 would be shipping power-profiles-daemon by default in an enabled state for benefiting laptops supporting this capability. More details on these Fedora Workstation plans via the Fedora Wiki.

Meanwhile KDE Plasma just merged their power profile control support too around the Power Profiles Daemon.
4 Comments
