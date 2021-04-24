Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 24 April 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT. 3 Comments
FEDORA --
After it was pushed back last week due to blocker bugs, on Friday it was determined that Fedora 34 is now in proper shape to officially ship next week.

Fedora 34 has been declared a "GO" for releasing next week Tuesday, 27 April.

Thanks to the prior blocker bugs being addressed in recent days, Friday's Go/No-Go meeting determined it's fit for release.


Among the system-wide changes with Fedora 34 is making use of PipeWire for all audio needs rather than PulseAudio, Zstd-based Btrfs transparent compression is enabled by default, systemd-oomd is being used for handling out-of-memory / memory pressure situations, toolchain upgrades with GCC 11 and Binutils 2.35 and Glibc 2.33 while LLVM 12 is also available, and Wayland by default for the Fedora KDE Plasma desktop version. XWayland is also in better shape with Fedora 34 thanks to using the standalone XWayland build.

Fedora Workstation 34 is making use of the shiny new GNOME 40 desktop by default. Besides GNOME 40, Fedora 34 also has available the latest KDE Plasma packages, Xfce 4.16, LXQt 0.16, and other updated desktop bits.

Fedora 34 is also introducing an AArch64-based Fedora KDE Plasma desktop spin, kernel firmware is now being compressed for space-savings, HarfBuzz in FreeType is now enabled, and a wealth of other package updates.

Overall Fedora 34 is a very exciting update to this Red Hat backed Linux distribution. Stay tuned for more details and benchmarks of it next week.
3 Comments
Related News
Fedora 35 Proposal Would Allow More Packages To Be Built Using LLVM Clang
Fedora 34 Adding SEVCTL Utility For Managing AMD SEV
Fedora 35 Looking To Make Use Of Debuginfod By Default
RPM 4.17 Planned For Fedora 35 With Better Install Failure Handling, Lua Integration
Fedora 34 Beta Released With PipeWire In Action, GNOME 40 Desktop
Fedora Workstation 34 Should Be Very Exciting With GNOME 40, PipeWire Default
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
IBM Clarifies Stance On Developers Working On Open-Source Projects In Off-Hours
Firefox Begins Rolling Out QUIC + HTTP/3 Support
Firefox 89 Beta Released With UI Changes
AMD Proposing Redesign For How Linux GPU Drivers Work - Explicit Fences Everywhere
Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Makes First Steps Towards Ray-Tracing
The 12 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.12 - PS5, N64, Intel VRR, RDNA2 OverDrive