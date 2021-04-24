Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update

After it was pushed back last week due to blocker bugs, on Friday it was determined that Fedora 34 is now in proper shape to officially ship next week. Fedora 34 has been declared a "GO" for releasing next week Tuesday, 27 April.Thanks to the prior blocker bugs being addressed in recent days, Friday's Go/No-Go meeting determined it's fit for release.

Among the system-wide changes with Fedora 34 is making use of PipeWire for all audio needs rather than PulseAudio, Zstd-based Btrfs transparent compression is enabled by default, systemd-oomd is being used for handling out-of-memory / memory pressure situations, toolchain upgrades with GCC 11 and Binutils 2.35 and Glibc 2.33 while LLVM 12 is also available, and Wayland by default for the Fedora KDE Plasma desktop version. XWayland is also in better shape with Fedora 34 thanks to using the standalone XWayland build.Fedora Workstation 34 is making use of the shiny new GNOME 40 desktop by default. Besides GNOME 40, Fedora 34 also has available the latest KDE Plasma packages, Xfce 4.16, LXQt 0.16, and other updated desktop bits.Fedora 34 is also introducing an AArch64-based Fedora KDE Plasma desktop spin, kernel firmware is now being compressed for space-savings, HarfBuzz in FreeType is now enabled, and a wealth of other package updates.Overall Fedora 34 is a very exciting update to this Red Hat backed Linux distribution. Stay tuned for more details and benchmarks of it next week.