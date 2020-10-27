Fedora 34 Looking To Add An AArch64 KDE Plasma Desktop Spin
Given the AArch64 laptops coming to market and continuing popularity around ARM64 SBCs for Linux desktop use-cases, Fedora's KDE special interest group is proposing Fedora KDE Plasma edition also be spun for the 64-bit ARM architecture.

While there is the Fedora KDE Plasma spin for x86_64, it currently isn't produced for AArch64. The desktop-minded spins to date for Fedora AArch64 have been Fedora Workstation with GNOME Shell and then Fedora Xfce for a lighter spin. There is also the minimal and server images, but the proposal laid out this week is for delivering Fedora KDE on AArch64 in 2021.

The intent is to offer more desktop options for those wishing to run Fedora on AArch64. The change is quite straight-forward so will likely be approved without any opposition.

More details on the Fedora AArch64 KDE plans via this Wiki page.

Fedora 34 is planned for release at the end of April while Fedora 33 stable is making its debut later today.
