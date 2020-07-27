Fedora 33 Making Progress With Their Btrfs-By-Default On The Desktop
A progress report was shared today on the work towards making the Btrfs file-system the default choice for the desktop spins of the upcoming Fedora 33.

While the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has already approved using Btrfs for desktop spins by default with Fedora 33, a lot of work still is being done to make that a reality for the debut of F33 this autumn.

The recent work includes:

- Updating the Anaconda installer to default to Btrfs for automatic partitioning with all desktop install media.

- Libvirtd patches that will set "nodatacow" on VM image containing directories if running on Btrfs. This is for disabling Copy-on-Write functionality for directories with virtual machine images where the performance is hurt and the CoW functionality less useful.

- Various Btrfs kernel patches have been picked up for the F33 kernel.

- The Btrfs file-system driver is now built into the kernel rather than as a module.

- The Red Hat Continuous Kernel Integration project has added Btrfs to their regular testing.

- Documentation improvements.

- Other fixes and preparations.

More details on the Fedora Btrfs progress via this mailing list thread.
