Fedora 32 Aiming To Enable Link-Time Optimizations By Default For Packages
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 20 December 2019 at 07:23 PM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
In addition to finally enabling FSTRIM for flash-based storage devices, another arguably long overdue change slated for Fedora 32 to benefit performance is compiling packages by default with link-time optimizations (LTO) by the GCC compiler.

Link-time optimizations can be a big win for performance of common multi source file programs by applying optimizations during the linking phase, after all the object files have been combined. Thanks to this whole-program analysis/optimization there is much greater potential for enhancing the performance.

LTO has matured a lot over the years and is now employed by default on Linux distributions like openSUSE and Clear Linux while Fedora 32 is now eyeing it as part of the default flags to pass when building RPMs. Besides faster binaries, there can be beneficial size improvements too from LTO and all-around on newer compiler releases is generally a win. As it's been a few releases since last doing some big LTO compiler benchmark comparisons, I've tacked that onto my agenda this weekend.

The Fedora 32 plans for LTO by default can be found via this change proposal that still needs to be reviewed by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

Seeing that Fedora Workstation generally performs quite poorly in our multi-distribution comparisons of recent times, any Fedora 32 performance work is certainly very welcome.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora Looking At Finally Enabling FSTRIM By Default In Fedora 32
Fedora Deciding Whether CD/DVD Installation Issues Should Still Hold Up Releases
Fedora 32 Will Feature Bleeding-Edge Compilers Again With LLVM 10 + GCC 10
Fedora 32 Will Still Allow Empty Passwords By Default
Fedora Prepares To Roll-Out Linux 5.4 Kernel Update But Needs Help Testing
Fedora 32 Might Disallow Empty Passwords For Local Users By Default
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Firefox 71 + WebRender vs. Chrome 79 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Ten Years Past GNOME's 10x10 Goal, The Linux Desktop Is Still Far From Having A 10% Marketshare
Trying Out The Skia+Vulkan Powered LibreOffice 6.5 Development Build
A Kubuntu-Powered Laptop Is Launching In 2020 For High-End KDE Computing
CERN Endorsing Microsoft Alternatives Like ownCloud, Kopano, Alt-Office Suite
GNOME 3.36 Bringing Better Multi-GPU Handling With Switcheroo-Control, NVIDIA Support