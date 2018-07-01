Fedora 32 Looking At Switching Firewalld From Iptables To Nftables

While Fedora 31 isn't even out yet, looking ahead to the Fedora 32 release next spring is a plan to switch firewalld as Fedora's default network firewall from its existing iptables back-end to the more modern nftables back-end.
Firewalld upstream has begun defaulting to Nftables and distributions like Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 are also using it. Now with Fedora 32 that default change-over is likely to take place to provide rule consolidation, namespaced rules support, and more software projects focusing on nftables over iptables.
More details on Firewalld's usage of Nftables can be found via Firewalld.org. Details on the planned change for Fedora 32 can be found via the change proposal.
Separately but roughly on similar news, the Ubuntu camp is looking at switching from iptables to iptables-legacy for Ubuntu 19.10 due to the updated iptables breaking LXD.
