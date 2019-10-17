Fedora 31 Release Held Up By Installer + DNF Bugs

Fedora developers had been trying to ship Fedora 31 for their original release target of next Tuesday, 22 October, but that isn't going to happen due to remaining blocker bugs.
At today's meeting they decided F31 is a "No-Go" due to open issues.
Among the blocker bugs at this point are upgrade issues over libgit2.so.28()(64bit) not being found, a DNF exception around armv7hcnl, a dnf-yum upgrade issue from Fedora 30, dnfdragora having complaints about a locked process after updates, and a Fedora 31 KDE Live graphics issue when booting in BIOS mode, among other proposed blockers.
The current Fedora 31 blockers are outlined here.
Fedora developers will again meet next week to see if Fedora 31 is then ready for release on their back-up target of 29 October or we'll be challenged by more weeks of delays.
