Fedora 30 Now Available With GNOME 3.32, Flicker-Free Boot, Zchunk Metadata
Fedora 30 has managed to ship on time per its original release schedule and is packing globs of new features.

Fedora Workstation 30, Fedora Server 30, and friends are now shipping this morning. Among the many changes to Fedora 30 include using Dbus-Broker by default for DBus, finishing up the flicker-free boot work from Fedora 29, upgrading to the bleeding-edge GCC 9 compiler, using LUKS2 as the default meta-data format for cryptsetup by default, supporting Zchunk metadata for the repository information, handling UEFI for ARMv7 hardware, adding the Deepin Desktop Environment / Pantheon Desktop / LXQt 0.14 to the desktop options, offering OpenJDK 12, and many other improvements.

Some prominent package upgrades worth pointing out with Fedora 30 are Linux 5.0, Mesa 19.0, Bash 5.0, Boost 1.69, GNOME 3.32 as the default desktop, Glibc 2.29, Ruby 2.6, Golang 1.12, PHP 7.3, and other up-to-date package versions with Fedora always being great in that regard.


Fedora 30 is looking and performing great and all-around is another successful release for this Red Hat backed Linux distribution.

Meanwhile coming up next week is Red Hat Summit 2019 where perhaps Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 will see its debut or looking forward to its imminent arrival.

Grab Fedora 30 from GetFedora.org.
